CLAIM: Sweden has stopped using PCR tests to detect viruses.
THE FACTS: A post by Sweden’s top health agency discussing the use of polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests to detect the coronavirus is being misinterpreted by social media users who falsely say the test is being discontinued there. “Sweden Stops using PCR Tests - for the reason that good scientists have been saying for fifteen months - RNA from Viruses can be Detected for Months After Infection. Not fit for purpose,” a Twitter user falsely stated. The false claim also spread on Instagram. The PCR test, which can detect whether a virus’s genetic material is present in a sample, is considered to be the most accurate kind of COVID-19 test available. “We can confirm that Sweden has not suspended the use of PCR tests,” Anna Wetterqvist, a spokesperson for Sweden's Public Health Agency, told the AP in an email. In July, the health agency published a notice describing clinical criteria that can be used to determine when COVID-19 patients should be considered free of infection, which was misinterpreted on social media. “The PCR technology used in tests to detect viruses cannot distinguish between viruses capable of infecting cells and viruses that have been neutralized by the immune system and therefore these tests cannot be used to determine whether someone is contagious or not,” reads a translation of the agency’s website. The health agency’s website notes, however, that PCR tests are used to identify whether someone is infected with COVID-19. Wetterqvist noted that about 350,000 PCR tests were carried out weekly in April and May. Sweden has carried out over 9.7 million PCR tests, she added. “The tests are considered secure given that testing is performed according to regulations for quality assessment as stated by the Health and Medical Services Act,” Wetterqvist said.
— Associated Press writer Arijeta Lajka in New York contributed this report.