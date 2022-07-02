CLAIM: Scientists at a laboratory in Tennessee are trying to figure out whether parallel universes exist by attempting to open a portal into another dimension.
THE FACTS: Scientists at Oak Ridge National Laboratory in eastern Tennessee conducted an experiment in 2019 to study a type of “exotic” neutron behavior, which some news outlets and social media posts inaccurately referred to as searching for “portals” to “parallel” realities. One such widely-shared post claimed the researchers were conducting an experiment straight out of a science fiction movie.
“Scientists in Tennessee working at the Oak Ridge National Laboratory in eastern Tennessee, have announced that they’re trying to figure out whether or not parallel universes exist,” claimed the Facebook post, which received more than 130,000 shares. “They revealed that they’re trying to open a portal into another dimension.”
But the researchers say that claim really is fiction.
“My reaction to reading a headline like that is to say, ‘well, that sounds really cool. I wonder what they’re doing because it really doesn’t sound like my research,’” joked Leah Broussard, the scientist at Oak Ridge National Laboratory who led the project. Sara Shoemaker, a spokesperson for the lab, added that, while an entertaining idea, the research doesn’t have anything to do with portals or parallel universes the way they've been described online.
“A ‘portal’ in this case is a figurative concept used in the physics community,” explained Shoemaker. “The team’s experiments were not exploring a literal portal to a parallel universe.”
The research actually involved searching for potential interactions between neutrons and a type of theorized dark matter called “mirror matter.” The theorized mirror sector, sometimes called a mirror universe, is thought to be “just another copy of the particles and the interactions we have in our universe,” Broussard explained.
She said that it is not the same thing as a parallel universe because it would exist in the same spacetime as, and “very much part of,” our universe. She said her team sought to test a potential hypothesis that neutrons could, in some cases, be transforming into mirror neutrons, the dark-matter twin.
Broussard’s team designed an experiment to see if they could “watch neutrons going through a wall” that would normally stop them, she said. The process of the neutrons being sent through the wall has been figuratively described as moving through a “portal,” but that doesn’t mean that the neutrons are being sent to a mysterious other dimension, separate from our own, both she and Shoemaker said.
Shoemaker added that past reporting by news outlets “had fun taking liberties with the concept,” comparing the so-called portal to a doorway accessing alternate realities and other Hollywood tropes. Ultimately, the team did not observe any neutrons on the other side of the wall, meaning this particular experiment did not find evidence of such “mirror neutrons.”
Those results were outlined in the peer-reviewed, scientific journal Physical Review Letters in May.