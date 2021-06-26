CLAIM: Photo shows a wind turbine that melted in the Texas heat.
THE FACTS: Recent damage to a wind turbine in southeastern Texas was not related to heat, according to a spokesperson for RWE Renewables, which operates the turbine. The company is investigating how the damage occurred, with a recent storm being one potential cause.
A photo of the wind turbine with its blades slumped toward its base circulated widely on Facebook and Twitter this week, with social media users claiming a heat wave across the Southwest was responsible.
“Current wave of heat melts a wind turbine in Texas,” wrote one Facebook user in a post viewed more than 50,000 times. The image does show real damage to a turbine in Matagorda County south of Houston, but high Texas temperatures didn’t cause it to fail.
“The damage to the turbine was definitely NOT related to heat or high temperatures,” RWE Communication Manager Matt Tulis said in an email to The Associated Press. “We did have damage to one of the turbines on our project in Matagorda County, Texas, potentially resulting from a storm last week. Our onsite team is evaluating the cause and extent of the damage to the one turbine affected.”
The local branch of the National Weather Service on June 14 tweeted that the turbine’s failure was related to wind from a storm that passed through the area that day, but a meteorologist with the agency told the AP on Monday that he couldn’t say that for certain.
“There was a thunderstorm but it didn’t look particularly severe,” said meteorologist Dan Reilly. “It’s been hot, but not unusually so for south Texas.”
Some social media users speculated that a lightning strike could have caused the damage. Tulis said his team hadn't ruled out that possibility.