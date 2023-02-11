Thai official: No plans to void Pfizer COVID vaccine contract

CLAIM: Thailand is canceling its COVID-19 vaccine contract with Pfizer after its princess fell into a coma following a booster shot.
THE FACTS: There are no plans to alter Thailand’s contract with the New York-based pharmaceutical giant, an official with the country’s National Vaccine Institute said. Princess Bajrakitiyabha’s condition was attributed to an irregular heartbeat caused by a bacterial infection.
As concerns about the health of the princess mount following her December collapse, social media users are falsely claiming the Southeast Asian kingdom is taking drastic measures against a suspected culprit: Pfizer, one of the primary makers of COVID-19 vaccines worldwide.
“Thailand princess has been in a coma for about 3 weeks after getting a booster,” wrote one Twitter user in a post that’s been liked or shared roughly 28,000 times as of Tuesday. “The Royal family has discovered Pfizer has lied & it’s looking like they will tear up their contract & demand billions back. This could be the start of Pfizer’s demise.”
Many of the users link to comments recently made in an online interview by Sucharit Bhakdi, a retired microbiology professor and vocal opponent of COVID vaccines. The former professor at Johannes Gutenberg University Mainz in Germany, whose parents were originally from Thailand, claims in the interview that top Thai officials are considering nullifying the Pfizer contract after hearing out his concerns about the inoculations.
But the Thai government has disputed this. “FAKE NEWS DO NOT SHARE!” Thailand’s Department of Disease Control wrote in Thai in a Feb. 3 Facebook post that includes a screenshot of Bhakdi’s interview. “The public is requested not to be fooled and ask for cooperation not to send, or share such information on various social media channels.”
An official with Thailand’s National Vaccine Institute, which is under the Ministry of Public Health, also confirmed to the AP there are no plans to revisit the country’s contract with Pfizer. In a statement, Pfizer noted that Thailand’s disease control agency continues to recommend its vaccine “for all authorized ages and indications.” Bhakdi acknowledged that some of the claims circulating online are an “exaggeration.”
But he maintains his concerns are being seriously considered. “I did speak with highest-ranking advisors to the government and Royal Family, thereby explaining why Thailand could and should annul the Pfizer purchase contract,” he wrote in an email Monday. “No more, no less. And they seemed to be convinced. Nothing has happened due to internal counter-movements. We are renewing our efforts, however, and with luck there will be things to report in about 2 weeks.”
In a Jan. 7 statement, the royal palace said Bajrakitiyabha, the 44-year-old princess, who is the king’s eldest daughter and a potential heir to the throne, remained unconscious and on life support after falling into a coma while training dogs for an army exhibition. The statement attributed her collapse to an irregular heartbeat caused by a mycoplasma infection, a bacterial illness usually associated with pneumonia. Daniel Kuritzkes, a Harvard Medical School professor and chief of infectious diseases at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, said mycoplasma infections have so far not been found to be associated with COVID-19 vaccinations.
— Associated Press reporter Philip Marcelo in New York contributed this report with additional reporting from Kaweewit Kaewjinda in Bangkok.