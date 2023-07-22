CLAIM: The U.S. Department of Justice said international child sex trafficking is not an area of concern.
THE FACTS: The Justice Department has made no such declaration. The agency acknowledged that it recently updated language on its website, including removing a lengthy passage about international child sex trafficking from one page. But the DOJ says the issue is more thoroughly covered elsewhere on the site, namely as part of its recently released national strategy on preventing child exploitation. The agency also cited several recent cases it prosecuted that dealt with international sex trafficking.
Social media users, however, are claiming the nation’s primary law enforcement agency is de-emphasizing efforts to combat international child sex trafficking because it removed a subsection in its website titled “International Sex Trafficking of Minors." The passage was found on the webpage outlining various “subject areas” covered by the agency’s “Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section,” which is the unit focused on prosecuting child exploitation cases. It had been part of a broader section describing child sex trafficking updated in May, according to a timestamp on the webpage.
“Wow!!! And did you know that Joe’s DOJ just said that ‘International Sex Trafficking of Minors’ was not an area of concern and removed it from their list of offenses that deserve a high degree of attention?,” wrote one Instagram user in a post. But there’s nothing to suggest the agency has removed international sex trafficking from any list of high priority offenses or pulled back on its efforts to crackdown on the scourge.
“Child sex trafficking” remains one of the “subject areas” highlighted on the webpage for the Child Exploitation and Obscenity unit, but it no longer distinguishes between “international” and “domestic” offenses. The website update also comes as the DOJ has released a new strategy to address child sex trafficking, as well as other forms of child exploitation. In an emailed statement, the DOJ said it continues to place a “very high priority on and devote substantial resources” to fighting child exploitation and sex trafficking abroad and at home. The agency cited several recent prosecutions involving international child sex trafficking found in news releases for the Child Exploitation and Obscenity unit.
Submitted to Congress last month, the DOJ’s “National Strategy for Child Exploitation Prevention and Interdiction” is meant to lay out long-range goals for reducing child exploitation, including budget and funding priorities, a review of past and ongoing investigations and prosecutions, grant programs, policy, research and other related efforts. A series of detailed reports focused on specific areas of child exploitation was also released with the new national strategy, the DOJ noted. The agency said the documents, when taken together, represent the “most up to date information” about the complex, ever-evolving challenges around child exploitation.
Alicia Peters, an anthropology professor at the University of New England in Biddeford, Maine, who focuses on human trafficking, said the updated website language helps “rebalance the disproportionate focus on child sex trafficking” previously found on the DOJ site. Peters noted that people are trafficked not just for sex but also to work in industries ranging from domestic work to agriculture and manufacturing.
