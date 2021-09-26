CLAIM: The COVID-19 vaccine rollout for children between the ages of 12 and 15 in England is being suspended due to an error with the paperwork.
THE FACTS: The U.K.’s public health agency, Public Health England, confirmed that a vaccine rollout for children ages 12 to 15 was not suspended nor delayed, contrary to false claims on social media. Earlier this month, the chief medical officers of England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland recommended that children in that age group be given a single dose of the Pfizer vaccine, the AP reported. On Monday, England’s National Health Service announced that the rollout began, and will be carried out in hundreds of schools this week. A false tweet linked to a video claims the “Child jab rollout” is “in disarray” and multiple schools canceled because of paperwork issues. “Basically, jab rollouts across schools in England are being suspended because Public Health England haven’t sent out the correct paperwork, something called the Patient Group Direction,” says a man in the video, falsely portraying the situation. A representative for Public Health England confirmed to The Associated Press in an email Tuesday that vaccinations were not halted for those 12 to 15 years old and there will be no delay or suspension. The agency said that the Patient Group Direction, which is the legal framework, was in place for the jabs.
— Associated Press writer Arijeta Lajka in New York contributed this report.