CLAIM: The World Economic Forum tweeted: “Should the age of consent be lowered to 13 or less? How age of consent laws may be infringing on human rights.”
THE FACTS: The tweet is fabricated. There is no record that the World Economic Forum ever created such a post and the organization confirmed in a statement to The Associated Press that the tweet is fake. Social media users reshared the fabricated image from several months ago to suggest that the WEF once posed a question about lowering the age of consent for sexual activity to 13 years old or younger. The fake tweet was shared as a screenshot and shows what appears to be the WEF’s logo and blue “verified” checkmark. Below the text is a hyperlink and a photo, making it appear the post linked to a WEF article.
Some versions of the image claim the tweet was posted March 17, 2021, at 2:12 p.m. The image appeared in a thread of satirical fake tweets in June 2021 and has spread online as real since then. It gained renewed attention Saturday when an athlete shared it with his thousands of followers. But WEF officials say the image is not authentic.
“This is a fake post and it is outrageous that it would even be considered as a post from the Forum,” Amanda Russo, head of media content for the World Economic Forum, wrote in an email to the AP. Internet archives show no record that the WEF posted or deleted such a tweet in the days surrounding March 17, 2021.
Additionally, the hyperlink included in the falsified image directs to an error page, and the WEF’s website contains no related articles. Further, there are no tweets or replies from other social media users to the WEF's Twitter handle on March 17, 2021, inquiring about the supposed tweet. In June, a separate false tweet purporting to be from the organization circulated with a claim about harvesting children’s blood.
At the time, a WEF spokesperson confirmed to the AP that the NGO never published that post. Both of the fabricated tweets, among others, appeared in a Twitter thread on June 14, 2021, by a social media user who claimed responsibility for them and later clarified that all of the supposed screenshots were “fake parody tweets.” The user later added: “People have retweeted them without context, or were just oblivious to the joke, and now many people believe they are real.”
— Associated Press writer Sophia Tulp contributed this report.