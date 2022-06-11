CLAIM: Transgender children as young as 5 years old are being given hormones to transition.
THE FACTS: Experts say young transgender children who haven’t reached puberty are offered support, not medical interventions. But a widely shared tweet suggested that 5-year-olds are receiving hormone treatments, likening it to children driving cars or smoking.
“'Can I drive your car.’ No you’re 5 ‘Can I have a beer?’ No you’re 5 ‘Can I have a cigarette?’ No you’re 5,” the tweet reads. “'Can I take hormones and change my gender?’ Of course! You know what’s best.”
Experts say that’s a big distortion of standards of care for transgender youth. Medical interventions for transgender youth, including puberty blockers and hormones, aren’t designed to begin before the onset of puberty, as guidance from groups such as the World Professional Association for Transgender Health and American Academy of Pediatrics shows.
“Children age 5 are far away from puberty,” said Kellan Baker, executive director of the Whitman-Walker Institute in Washington, D.C., which specializes in LGBTQ health care and research. “The primary intervention for children of that age is support — being told by parents, families, friends, peers, that it’s OK to be who they are and to not be teased, bullied or subjected to coercive ‘therapy’ to try to change something that’s innate as gender identity.”
Similarly, Dr. Elyse Pine, a pediatric endocrinologist at Chase Brexton Health Care in Baltimore, said in an email that a 5-year-old transgender child may see a mental health provider who could support social and emotional needs and provide educational materials or referrals to support groups.
“A five-year-old may socially transition, which means wearing clothes, having a hairstyle, and using a name/pronoun that matches the child’s identity,” Pine said.
When children do show early signs of puberty, children who meet clinical guidelines are first offered medication that temporarily blocks puberty, the AP has reported. This treatment is designed for youth diagnosed with “gender dysphoria” — or distress caused when gender identity doesn’t match a person’s assigned sex — who have been counseled with their families and are mature enough to understand what the regimen entails.
After puberty blockers, kids can either go through puberty while still identifying as the opposite sex or choose whether to begin treatment to make their bodies more closely match their gender identity.
For those choosing the second option, guidelines say the next step is taking manufactured versions of estrogen or testosterone — hormones that prompt sexual development in puberty.
Guidelines recommend starting these when kids are mature enough to make informed medical decisions. That is typically around age 16, and parents’ consent is typically required, Dr. Gina Sequiera, co-director of Seattle Children’s Hospital’s Gender Clinic, previously told the AP.
“Masculinizing or feminizing hormones are not appropriate in a five-year-old, because five-year-old children are not supposed to be in puberty,” Pine said. “If a 16-year-old individual is ready to take gender affirming hormone therapy, such as estrogen or testosterone, they will be concordant with their peers, who are nearly all experiencing pubertal hormones.”