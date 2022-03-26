Pennsylvania's Lia Thomas competes in the 200 freestyle finals at the NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships Friday, March 18, at Georgia Tech in Atlanta. On Friday, March 25, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly claiming Reka Gyorgy, a Virginia Tech University swimmer, posted from her personal Twitter account: “My finals spot was stolen by Lia Thomas, who is a biological male. Until we all refuse to compete nothing will change. Thanks for all the support retweets and follows I wont stop fighting.”