CLAIM: Twitter has a feature that notifies users if a profile belongs to a registered sex offender.
THE FACTS: Twitter does not have any such feature. The false claim that the site had implemented a feature warning users when they visit an account created by a registered sex offender spread after a Twitter user created a hoax warning on their profile page to make it seem like Twitter was notifying people about a sex offender on the platform. On Tuesday, a Twitter user posted a screenshot of a different user’s profile page with the caption: “When did Twitter start showing that you’re a sex offender ??” A notice on that user’s page featured a man’s photo next to a warning symbol and the text “This user is a registered sex offender, to learn more visit twitter’s safety policy.” The tweet suggesting this was an authentic notice received more than 20,000 retweets and 101,000 likes. While some people pointed out that the feature was not legitimate, many others shared the tweet as if the warning was real. But the banner did not show an official notice. A Twitter spokesperson confirmed in a phone call to The Associated Press that the platform has no such feature. The person who posted the false notice used Twitter’s newsletter feature to make a fake warning label. Twitter allows users to create newsletters through its tool Revue, and pin them prominently to their profiles to get people to subscribe. Since a person can type anything to create such a newsletter, this person wrote “this user is a registered sex offender” and pinned it to their profile. Twitter’s help center states that: “creators can control the display of the newsletter feature on their Twitter profiles,” but warns, “We do not permit this feature to be used as ‘clickbait’ or for promoting external products or services, distributing offers or promotions, or similar activity.” The hoax banner has since been removed from the user’s profile, and the link to Revue now directs to a message saying the newsletter has been suspended. A Twitter spokesperson told the AP on Wednesday that the account that posted the hoax notice was also later permanently suspended for violating a spam policy. The photo of the man that was used has appeared online dozens of times over the years, usually as a meme.
— Sophia Tulp