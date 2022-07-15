U.S. fuel prices are not among the lowest in the world

CLAIM: U.S. gasoline prices are among the lowest in the world.
THE FACTS: While the U.S. is not one of the nations with the highest fuel prices in the world in 2022, it is also not among those with the lowest prices. Dozens of countries report lower fuel prices than the U.S. For months, social media users across the U.S. have bemoaned high fuel prices, blaming President Joe Biden for the hike even as drivers in other countries also have shelled out more money to fill their tanks.
This week, one widely shared post misled social media users in the other direction, falsely claiming that the U.S. was among the countries with the lowest fuel prices in the world, and that Biden should be credited with that. The post featured a partial world map highlighting fuel prices in selected parts of the world, including the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil and several parts of Europe. The listed cost of fuel in the U.S., $4.79, was lower than any other price listed on the map. The image attributed the data to figures that appeared in Kiplinger, a business publication, in early June.
“I would like to thank Biden for keeping Gas in this country one of the LOWEST in the world,” read a caption.
But the U.S. has nowhere near the lowest gasoline prices in the world, according to databases that track that information. More than 60 countries report lower gas prices than those in the U.S., according to the website GlobalPetrolPrices.com, which Kiplinger cited in its report. Notably, the U.S. doesn’t fall at the highest end of the gas price spectrum, either.
While U.S. gas prices hovered around $4.67 per gallon on Monday, according to AAA data, gasoline in some countries such as Iceland and Hong Kong cost double that or more on the same day, according to GlobalPetrolPrices.com.
Presidents often face criticism when gas prices climb, but the reality is they don’t have much control over fuel costs rising or falling, according to Carey King, a research scientist at the Energy Institute at the University of Texas. Beyond releasing oil from the country’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve, which Biden did, there’s “not much” the president can do to reduce gas prices, King said.
— Ali Swenson