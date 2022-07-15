U.S. fuel prices are not among the lowest in the world

A customer pumps gas into his vehicle at this Madison, Miss., Sam's Club, on May 24. On Friday, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly claiming that U.S. gasoline prices are not among the lowest in the world. While the U.S. is not one of the nations with the highest fuel prices in the world in 2022, it is also not among those with the lowest prices. More than 60 countries report lower gas prices than those in the U.S., according to the website GlobalPetrolPrices.com.