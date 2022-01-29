CLAIM: London’s Metropolitan Police Service has launched an investigation into alleged public health threats caused by the country’s COVID-19 vaccine program.
AP’S ASSESSMENT: No such investigation has been launched, the Metropolitan Police Service said in a statement. Still, social media users shared videos, tweets and homemade press releases to spread the false claim. One widely shared false post claimed that Metropolitan Police and those in the west London district of Hammersmith have agreed there is enough evidence to conduct the “world’s largest criminal investigation” into public health threats resulting from the vaccines.
As alleged proof that an investigation is underway, many posts listed a supposed “case number”: 6092967912. Some posts did not specify what “crimes” are being alleged, while others offered a list of unsubstantiated allegations from “misconduct in public office” to “murder.”
But the Metropolitan Police Service says no such criminal investigation has been launched. The police force, whose jurisdiction includes the borough of Hammersmith, issued a statement saying that “a number of documents were submitted at a west London police station in support of allegations of criminality in relation to the UK’s vaccine programme” on Dec. 20. The “case number” identified in the claims is just a routine crime reference number that was generated when the complaint was filed. It is not a sign that any investigation is underway.
“Officers have been tasked with reviewing the documents. This process is time consuming and has been prolonged by the submission of further documents by people encouraged to do so online,” the Metropolitan Police said in the statement. “While the assessment continues, to date there is nothing to indicate that a crime has been committed and no criminal investigation has been launched.”
One video circulating on Twitter and fringe platforms showed a woman making a report to police. In the clip, a woman, who appears to be in a police station, reads from a statement where she claims evidence shows COVID-19 vaccines are responsible for serious harm and death. Health officials internationally have said that the COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective at preventing serious illness, and reports of serious adverse reactions and death are rare.
— Associated Press writer Beatrice Dupuy in New York contributed this report.