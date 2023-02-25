CLAIM: Governments can “forcibly remove” people living on polluted land or water and require them to live in “smart cities” under a plan from the World Economic Forum and United Nations called Agenda 2030.
THE FACTS: The U.N.’s 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, which the World Economic Forum is helping to implement, does not discuss removing people from their homes nor “smart cities.” And neither organization has the ability to grant governments such power.
Social media users are falsely claiming that the U.N. plan will give governments the power to uproot people and force them to live in specific cities, with some baselessly tying this supposed scheme to the recent burning of toxic chemicals at the site of a train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio.
“The sickos at the UN/WEF plan to confiscate all polluted land and force the people into smart cities,” one recent tweet reads. “Resist. Make people aware. Wake up!! #Agenda2030.”
But Agenda 2030 does nothing of the sort. The plan was adopted in 2015 by the U.N. General Assembly. In 2019, the U.N. and the WEF signed an agreement that outlines ways the organizations can work together in order to more quickly implement Agenda 2030’s goals. The agenda strives for universal peace and prosperity over a 15-year period, with 17 broad goals such as “End poverty in all its forms everywhere” and “Make cities and human settlements inclusive, safe, resilient and sustainable.”
Multiple goals, including the latter, cite reducing pollution as an aim. But the agenda does not direct nor give governments any new ability to dictate where people live.
“It does mention that one of the goals is to reduce the adverse impact of cities on the environment with measures like improving waste management and air quality, but at no point does it talk about removing people from their land even if this is polluted,” Florencia Soto Niño, a U.N. spokesperson, wrote in an email to the AP. Soto Niño also pointed out that the document does not even mention the term “smart cities.”
Other U.N. initiatives have used the phrase, but the term is generally just used to refer to cities that utilize technology to improve operations. The term “smart cities” has proliferated recently alongside misinformation about so-called “15-minute cities,” which people have falsely claimed are designed to confine residents to their neighborhoods. Yann Zopf, a World Economic Forum spokesperson, also said in a statement that the aforementioned claims about Agenda 2030 are false.
— Associated Press writer Melissa Goldin in New York contributed this report.