In this June 10 file photo, the United States women's national soccer team starters pose for photographers before an international friendly soccer match against Portugal. On Friday, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly asserting players on the U.S. women’s national soccer team “turned their backs” on a World War II veteran playing the national anthem at a game Monday. “Not true. No one turned their back on WWII Veteran Pete DuPré during tonight’s anthem,” the U.S. soccer communications team tweeted on Monday night. “Some USWNT players were simply looking at the flag on a pole in one end of the stadium. The players all love Pete, thanked him individually after the game and signed a ball for him.”