CLAIM: Players on the U.S. women’s national soccer team “turned their backs” on a World War II veteran playing the national anthem at a game Monday.
THE FACTS: Before the United States defeated Mexico on Monday during the women’s final match before the Olympics, the U.S. players turned to face an American flag located near the stadium’s scoreboard during the playing of “The Star-Spangled Banner.”
Following the match, false posts circulated on social media claiming members of the team turned their backs on WWII veteran Pete DuPré as he played his rendition of the national anthem on a harmonica. Players on Mexico’s national team also turned to face their flag located near the scoreboard at the Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Connecticut, during the playing of their national anthem.
“Several members of the U.S. womens national soccer team turned their backs on a 98 year old World War 2 veteran as he played the national anthem on his harmonica,” a Facebook user wrote, in a now-deleted post. The false claim also circulated widely on Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.
Several media outlets also wrote about the false claim. “Not true. No one turned their back on WWII Veteran Pete DuPré during tonight’s anthem,” the U.S. soccer communications team tweeted on Monday night. “Some USWNT players were simply looking at the flag on a pole in one end of the stadium. The players all love Pete, thanked him individually after the game and signed a ball for him.”
That evening, Carli Lloyd, a player for the U.S. team, tweeted, “We turned because we faced the flag.” Video also showed the soccer players greeting DuPré after the game and signing a soccer ball.
— Arijeta Lajka