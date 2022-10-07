Vice President Kamala Harris' comments on addressing climate inequity misrepresented

CLAIM: Vice President Kamala Harris said that Hurricane Ian relief will be distributed based on race, with communities of color receiving aid first.
THE FACTS: Speaking at the Democratic National Committee's Women's Leadership Forum in Washington last week, Harris discussed distributing resources equitably to help vulnerable groups, such as communities of color, recover from disasters related to climate change. She did not describe the structure that would be used to allocate aid to victims of the recent hurricane.
Widespread social media posts mischaracterized Harris' comments during her conversation with actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas to claim she said communities of color would be prioritized in the distribution of relief for this storm. A Facebook video with a clip of Harris at the event on Sept. 29 alleged: "Kamala Harris tells hurricane victims in Florida they may not get aid because of their skin color?!" The video was viewed more than 211,000 times.
The post refers to Harris' response to a multipart question from Chopra Jonas in which she asked first about Hurricane Ian aid, and then, separately, about long-term efforts related to climate change.
"Can you talk a little bit about the relief efforts, obviously, of Hurricane Ian and what the administration has been doing to address the climate crisis in the states?" Chopra Jonas asked, according to a full recording of the event.
Chopra Jonas continued: "But — and just a little follow up, because this is important to me: We consider the global implications of emissions, right? The poorest countries are affected the most. They contributed the least and are affected the most. So how should voters in the U.S. feel about the administration's long-term goals when it comes to being an international influencer on this topic?"
Harris mentioned Hurricane Ian in passing, but did not talk about specific relief efforts the federal government would undertake. She instead referenced money allocated to address climate change in the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 and spoke about what she believes needs to be done to address the effects of climate change broadly, including the equitable distribution of resources.
Pivoting to address the second part of Chopra Jonas' question related to addressing disparities, Harris continued: "But also what we need to do to help restore communities and build communities back up in a way that they can be resilient — not to mention, adapt — to these extreme conditions, which are part of the future."
Harris then elaborated: "In particular on the disparities, as you have described rightly, which is that it is our lowest income communities and our communities of color that are most impacted by these extreme conditions and impacted by issues that are not of their own making," she said, adding: "We have to address this in a way that is about giving resources based on equity, understanding that we fight for equality, but we also need to fight for equity; understanding that not everyone starts out at the same place. And if we want people to be in an equal place, sometimes we have to take into account those disparities and do that work."
Deputy White House Press Secretary Andrew Bates told the AP that claims Harris announced in this response that Ian aid would be race-based are "inaccurate." He said Harris was discussing long-term goals for addressing climate change, having "explicitly moved on to answering the second question."
FEMA Director of Public Affairs Jaclyn Rothenberg also told the AP that claims the process will be race-based are false, and that Hurricane Ian aid will be given to all those affected by the storm.
"The Vice President was talking about a different issue at that time and her comments were focused on long term climate investments," she wrote in an email.
— Associated Press writer Melissa Goldin in New York contributed this report.