CLAIM: A video shows trucks traveling from South Carolina to Ottawa to protest COVID-19 mandates for cross-border drivers, and an image shows Mennonites in horse-drawn buggies traveling to the same protest.
THE FACTS: Neither claim is true. A video of a truck convoy on a highway shows trucks during a Special Olympics South Carolina event last year, according to an official for a trucking company whose owner posted the video. And an image of horse-drawn buggies traveling on a snowy road shows Old Order Mennonites going to church outside the Waterloo region in Ontario on Jan. 16, photographer Michelle Graham confirmed to the AP. Both false claims circulated online as truck drivers began heading to Ottawa, Canada, this week to protest a new Canadian mandate requiring truckers entering the country to be fully vaccinated as of Jan. 15.
The U.S. has imposed the same requirement on truckers crossing the border in the other direction. Social media users shared the video and image as alleged proof that people from different locations were uniting to join the “freedom convoy.”
But the truck video, posted Jan. 22 on TikTok by Mitchell Bottomley, the owner of the South Carolina trucking company Bottomley Enterprises, is being misrepresented. It has “nothing to do” with the protest in Canada and was taken during a “Truck Convoy for Special Olympics” event in August 2021, according to Michele Bryant, vice president of compliance at Bottomley Enterprises.
Meanwhile, the image of horse-drawn buggies depicts members of the religious order headed to church – a common sight outside the Waterloo region in Ontario, where it was captured – and is not related to the protest, said Graham, a sports photographer based in Canada. Graham took the photo on Jan. 16 and posted it to social media the following day. “I took it and a full series of shots from that morning, as seen on my website and various social media platforms,” said Graham in an email to the AP. “Zero relation to any political protest or movement. Just going to church.”
