Video does not show staged bodies in Bucha

CLAIM: A video filmed from a moving car in the Ukrainian city of Bucha shows dead bodies moving in the street, including one body “waving” its hand and another rolling over.
THE FACTS: Following Russian troops’ withdrawal from the city, social media users are sharing a low-quality, edited clip that’s being used as propaganda. The original video shows the bodies were not moving, according to a review by The Associated Press and an analysis by an independent expert. Russian troops withdrew from towns around the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv last week after Moscow said it was focusing its offensive on the country’s east. Ukrainian officials said after the departure the bodies of 410 civilians were discovered, some with bound hands, close-range gunshot wounds and signs of torture.
Russian government-linked accounts on social media employed a familiar strategy of denial, suggesting the scenes from Yablonska Street in Bucha, a city northwest of the capital, were staged and calling reports of such atrocities a “hoax.” Other social media users and at least one Russian government official seized on a specific video that had been circulating on Telegram and Twitter, falsely claiming it showed one dead body “suddenly” waving its hand and another body seeming to “rise” from its position on the street. But an analysis of a clearer version shows the bodies were not moving. The first body said to be moving is seen to the right side of the vehicle, as the camera is recording through the windshield, which is spotted with dirt, water droplets and other markings.
As the car approaches, a white mark appears to move across the body’s torso, which social media users claimed showed its hand waving. In the poor quality version of the video, the clip slows down, zooms in and then plays forwards and in reverse several times to emphasize the speck’s movement over the torso. But the original video shows the white spot is on the windshield and happens to briefly align with the body. In the second part of the clip, the cameraperson films the street from the reflection in the right-hand side-view mirror, showing a body in the street.
Social media users falsely claimed the body could be seen standing up. The video is replayed forward and backward in slow motion to emphasize the warped reflection from the side-view mirror and to give a sense of movement. Hany Farid, a professor at the University of California, Berkeley, whose work focuses on digital forensics and misinformation, reviewed the video and confirmed that there is no indication either body moved.
“What we are seeing is rain on the windshield that just happens to align with the body in the road,” Farid wrote in an email to the AP. “As for the portion from the side-view mirror, the video is so badly distorted due to the car motion, rain, and video compression, that it is impossible to even plausibly claim the body is moving.”
Further, satellite imagery provided to the AP by Maxar Technologies from March 19 shows multiple dark objects, comparable in size and shape to human bodies, on Yablonska Street in the same positions, well before the video was posted and Russia says its troops left town on March 30.
