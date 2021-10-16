CLAIM: Video shows people dropping “dead” outside a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in London after receiving a shot.
THE FACTS: The video, which circulated on Twitter, does not show anyone dying, or even collapsing, after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine. Rather, it shows a protest outside the North Kensington Fire Station in London, where a bus was providing COVID-19 vaccinations.
The nature of the protest isn’t entirely clear from the video, but it appears to be related to COVID-19. In the video, a woman passes the bus as she walks down the street and then collapses off camera. The woman can then be seen lying on the sidewalk as onlookers are heard asking if she is all right. A man asks if the woman was “jabbed,” a common way of asking if someone has received the vaccine.
“Protesters outside a covid vaccination clinic watch in horror as people drop dead before their eyes!!!” states the tweet making the false claim.
The incident took place on Oct. 6. In fact, the woman “had not been on the bus but was walking on the road where the vaccine bus was parked,” according to a spokesperson for the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea.
“She fainted,” the spokesperson said. “I am not sure what the cause was. Only that she didn’t have a vaccine from the vaccine bus.”
The Associated Press also reached out to the London Fire Brigade for further details. A spokesperson with the brigade said no information had been logged by the North Kensington Fire Station about the incident.
— Associated Press writer Arijeta Lajka in New York contributed this report.