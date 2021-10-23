In this March 27, 2018, file photo, Indigenous people stand outside Sao Paulo's City Hall during a demonstration. On Friday, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly asserting that a video showed aboriginal people in Australia defending themselves with bows and arrows against authorities trying to forcibly administer COVID-19 vaccines. In fact, the video showed a group of Guarani Indigenous people in Sao Paulo, Brazil, demonstrating against health care policy changes in March 2019.