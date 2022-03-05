CLAIM: Video shows that Ukrainians are finding abandoned or captured Russian military vehicles.
THE FACTS: The video is not current. A Russian blogger who identifies herself as Nastya Tyman posted the footage on social media in February 2021. Social media users are sharing the footage of Tyman navigating her way around a tank, with false claims that it occurred during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
“The future is a very weird place. Ukrainians are uploading videos on TikTok about how to drive abandoned or captured Russian military vehicles,” a Twitter post sharing the video falsely stated.
Tyman posted multiple clips driving the tank on TikTok on Feb. 16, 2021, under the username “nastyatyman.” On the account, she identifies herself as an auto mechanic based in Russia and posts videos of herself driving different types of vehicles. In the videos, she is inside a tank, the tank starts and she appears to drive away. She also posted one of the clips to Instagram on February 23, 2021, with the caption, “Congratulations to all the defenders on the holiday,” a reference to the Russian holiday known as Defenders of the Fatherland Day, a holiday honoring the country’s veterans. In one video posted on Instagram, she also shows a Russian drivers’ license.
She shared the footage again on TikTok after the invasion of Ukraine, resulting in misleading claims that the video was current and showed an abandoned tank in Ukraine. The Associated Press reached out to Tyman, but had not received a response at the time of publication.
— The Associated Press