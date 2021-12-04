First lady Jill Biden reads a book co-written with granddaughter Natalie, "Don't Forget, God Bless Our Troops," to a group of students from Malcolm Elementary School in Waldorf, Md., in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, Nov. 29. On Friday, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly claiming a video captures a child yelling an expletive at Jill Biden as she begins reading a story to a group of students.