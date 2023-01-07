CLAIM: A video of people helping a deer whose head is covered in snow was recorded in the United States during a massive winter storm that killed at least 34 people in late December.
THE FACTS: The video of the snow-covered deer was recorded in Kazakhstan and has been online since at least March 2021, when it was featured in a local news report. The video has circulated widely on social media in recent days, with many users claiming it was filmed amid the recent extreme weather in North America.
In the footage, the deer can be seen standing in a road, and then laying on the ground while a person removes snow packed around the animal’s face. Claims that it was taken recently in the U.S. or Canada circulated in both English and Spanish. But the footage was recorded in Kazakhstan and has been online since at least March 2021.
A media outlet in Kazakhstan published a news report featuring the video dated March 2, 2021. The report notes that it was filmed by one of two brothers who were driving in Kazakhstan. A Facebook user matching the name of one of the brothers identified in the report, Abylaikhan Kuandyk, shared a version of the video published by Russian news outlet RT on March 8, 2021 and wrote in the post, “Me and my Brother Nurzhan Makayev.”
The Facebook user did not immediately respond to the AP’s request for comment. The deer shown in the video clip is likely a roe deer, Timothy Van Deelen, a professor of forest and wildlife ecology at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, told the AP. The species is prevalent in Eurasia and is not native to North America. The absence of a white throat patch or bright white hair on the belly of the deer in the video indicates that it is not a white-tailed deer, Van Deelen added. The deer in the video also appears to have white rump akin to that of a roe deer.
— Associated Press writers Josh Kelety in Phoenix and León Ramírez in Mexico City contributed this report.