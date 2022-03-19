CLAIM: A recent video shows sacred Christian materials being transferred from a Kyiv cathedral to a secure bunker.
THE FACTS: The video dates back to at least 2015 and shows a Ukrainian funeral procession, not the transfer of a Christian sacrament to a bunker for safekeeping. Amid Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, some social media users are miscaptioning the somber video of a funeral procession from several years ago to suggest it shows recent footage of a religious ceremony in the embattled Ukrainian capital.
Set to folk music, the blurry clip follows a procession of cars driving through a town as people kneel along the streets. A Twitter user shared it last week, falsely claiming it showed the “Blessed Sacrament” — a reference to the consecrated bread or wine used to celebrate Communion in some Christian denominations — being evacuated from a cathedral.
The user, who identifies themself in their Twitter bio as deacon, wrote: “Transfer of the Blessed Sacrament from Kyiv Cathedral to a bunker.” The post received more than 3,000 retweets and 11,000 likes.
But the video was taken years before the recent Russian invasion of Ukraine and does not show the transfer of sacraments. The same footage was posted online in April 2015 and again on YouTube in November 2015. The longer 8-minute video shows a car procession flanked by crowds of people kneeling and watching as it passes. Eventually, the cars stop and a casket is carried through a crowd.
While the video does not state where the footage was captured, several people can be seen waving Ukrainian flags. One of the cars also displays a Ukrainian license plate with a code for Lviv, though it’s unclear whether that’s where the footage was filmed. Text displayed at the beginning of the video states: “Ukrainians meet the cyborg hero who died at the hands of the Russian occupiers,” and text at the end reads, in part: “Glory to the heroes of Ukraine.”
The term “cyborg” has been used to describe a group of Ukrainian soldiers who fought at an airport in the Donetsk region during attacks in 2014.
