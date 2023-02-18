CLAIM: Statistics show that among members of Congress, 117 have bankrupted at least two businesses, 71 can’t receive credit cards due to bad credit and, in the last year, 84 have been arrested for drunk driving.
THE FACTS: Those purported statistics have circulated via email and social media posts for years, but are not backed by evidence. In a TikTok video viewed by millions and also shared on Instagram, a 2012 video clip shows Mark Bailey, now chancellor of the Dallas Theological Seminary, relaying a text from a son and asking whether the statistics are “NBA or NFL?” “Thirty-six have been accused of spousal abuse. Seven have been arrested for fraud. Nineteen have been accused of writing bad checks,” he says.
“One-hundred seventeen have directly or indirectly been bankrupted at least two businesses. Three have done time for assault. Seventy-one, I repeat 71, cannot get a credit card due to their bad credit. Fourteen have been arrested on drug-related charges. Eight have been arrested for shoplifting. Twenty-one currently are defendants in lawsuits and 84 have been arrested for drunk driving in the last year,” Bailey says. “How many of you think NBA? How many of you think NFL? Well the answer is neither. It’s the 435 members of the United States Congress.”
But there is no factual support for those statistics, which have been routinely recycled in emails and social media posts for years — long before Bailey rattled them off in 2012. The purported numbers are largely lifted from a political blog post, whose author isn’t named, that was published in 1999. That post claimed to have scoured public records, media reports and court records, but it offered no specific sources for the information and didn’t offer details about the lawmakers supposedly accused of each crime.
Experts contacted by the AP said they were unaware of any sources or databases that track crimes among members of Congress in such a way.
“In general, I’ve never heard of such a list and doubt that one exists,” said Brendan Nyhan, a political scientist and professor in Dartmouth College’s Department of Government.
Bailey told the AP in an email that he was surprised to learn that people were circulating the video of him speaking in 2012 and reiterated that he was reading from a piece that a son passed along to him. “I haven’t used the piece since and with the information you sent — I wouldn’t unless I could fact check it,” he said.
