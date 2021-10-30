CLAIM: A video shows the U.S. military in Taiwan.
THE FACTS: The video in question was filmed in front of City Hall in Monterey Park, California, and shows an annual memorial ceremony commemorating a 1937 battle between Chinese and Japanese troops. A post that circulated on Twitter recently showed a video of people marching with American and Taiwanese flags.
A tweet in Chinese falsely claimed that the video showed the U.S. military in Taiwan. The video can be found circulating on Twitter as early as 2018. But the procession was filmed thousands of miles away, outside Monterey Park City Hall, Amy Wang, press division director of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Los Angeles, told The Associated Press.
The event is hosted each July by the local Taiwanese American community. She could not confirm which year the video was taken, but said those shown in the clip are part of the Taiwanese American community. The annual event commemorates the Marco Polo Bridge incident, a July 1937 conflict between Chinese and Japanese troops near the bridge outside Beijing, which triggered the start of the Second Sino-Japanese War.
The U.S. switched diplomatic recognition of China from Taipei to Beijing in 1979, but continues to maintain a robust, unofficial relationship with Taiwan. On Thursday, Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen confirmed that some U.S. troops were on the ground there, the AP reported.
— Associated Press writer Arijeta Lajka in New York contributed this report.