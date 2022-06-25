CLAIM: A video shows sheep in Idaho who dropped dead a week after thousands of cattle died in Kansas.
THE FACTS: While the video does show dead sheep, the footage was actually recorded in August 2021 in the nation of Georgia. After a video of cattle apparently killed by heat stress in southwestern Kansas drew attention last week, social media users are sharing the sheep footage, falsely claiming it was recorded in Idaho in recent days.
Some users also suggested that there was a link between the two incidents, and that the deaths were intentional. In the video, dozens of sheep can be seen lying motionless on rocky ground surrounded by hills.
“Who is doing this?” wrote one Twitter user in a post that was shared over 8,000 times, while also falsely claiming it happened in Idaho.
But the video doesn’t show Idaho, nor was it recorded this month. It was filmed on Aug. 9, 2021, on a mountain in southern Georgia, according to Rima Gharibyan, editor of the Georgian media outlet Jnews, which published the footage at the time.
The footage was provided by Yagor Levanov, the son of a farmer who owned deceased sheep, Gharibyan said. Jnews reported at the time that a thunderstorm killed the sheep. Gharibyan said that local authorities came to the same conclusion.
Government officials with Ninotsminda, a municipality in southern Georgia, did not respond to the AP’s requests for comment. At least 2,000 cattle died in feedlots in southwestern Kansas last week, according to officials. While video of the lifeless livestock piled in rows spurred a variety of baseless and conspiratorial claims about mass killings, experts said a fatal combination of soaring temperatures, high humidity and little wind were to blame, the AP reported.
“This was a true weather event — it was isolated to a specific region in southwestern Kansas,” A.J. Tarpoff, a cattle veterinarian with Kansas State University, told the AP last week.