CLAIM: Video shows “white supremacists being chased out of DC by teens.”
THE FACTS: The video circulating on social media on Tuesday shows members of Patriot Front, a group described by the Anti-Defamation League as white supremacist, in Philadelphia last July, not in Washington. On Dec. 4, Patriot Front members did stage a rally in Washington and march down the steps of the Lincoln Memorial.
But social media users miscaptioned a video from the separate Philadelphia incident over the Fourth of July weekend to say it showed pedestrians confronting the group last week.
“White supremacists being chased out of DC by teens with cellphones is exactly what I needed to see tonight,” a Twitter user who shared the video on Dec. 5 wrote. The video shows that during the July incident, Patriot Front members held up shields and retreated into trucks from Penske Truck Rental when approached by bystanders.
The Associated Press reported at the time that pedestrians clashed with the group, estimated at 150 to 200 people, after it marched for several blocks through Center City wearing khaki pants and face coverings while carrying shields and flags. Police said they were chanting slogans such as “reclaim America” and “the election was stolen.” Penske Truck Rental addressed the video on their Twitter account on Dec. 4.
“This footage is from a previous event in Philadelphia, which we strongly condemned at that time, and we continue to strongly condemn it. Penske stands firmly against racism. It is our current understanding that no Penske vehicles were involved in today’s event in Washington, D.C.”
— The Associated Press