CLAIM: A video shows people being hit by an unexpected wave amid a tsunami in Tonga on Saturday.
THE FACTS: The video was taken in Indonesia, not Tonga, and has been online since December 2021. It shows people being hit by a wave on the Kampar River in Sumatra. But after the undersea Hunga Tonga Hunga Ha’apai volcano erupted near Tonga on Saturday, social media users misrepresented the video, falsely suggesting it showed people being hit by tsunami waves in the small Pacific nation.
The clip begins with a person punching a tree on a riverbank. Several other people then come running up, followed by a strong wave that crashes into all of them, sweeping some of the people off their feet. “Unexpected #Tsunami #HungaTongaHungaHaapai #Tsunami #Tonga #Earthquake,” read one widely-shared Twitter post of the clip, which has been viewed more than 1.4 million times on the platform.
The clip, which features people speaking the Bahasa Indonesia language, was uploaded to YouTube on Dec. 6, 2021. The caption is tagged with Sungai Kampar, a river on the island of Sumatra. One of the people featured in the footage, who uses the name Rina Rina bono on social media, confirmed the location of the footage in a WhatsApp message to The Associated Press.
The Kampar River is known for its tidal bores — large waves that flow upstream in rivers. Indonesia is about 5,000 miles away from Tonga. Other videos posted to social media on Saturday did show large waves washing ashore in coastal areas in Tonga, swirling around homes, a church and other buildings. Three of Tonga's smaller islands were hit with waves of up to 49 feet, the AP reported.
— Associated Press writer Josh Kelety in Phoenix contributed this report, with additional reporting from Edna Tarigan in Jakarta, Indonesia.