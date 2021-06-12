CLAIM: Video shows Pope Francis saying in Italian that “we are living in the end times,” that he has “a secret agenda” to deceive people and that he unites people under one world religion in order to “control them better,” among other foreboding messages.
THE FACTS: A video clip circulating widely this week on Instagram, TikTok and conspiracy theory websites shows Pope Francis speaking to the camera in Italian while fake English subtitles mislead viewers about his message. The subtitles falsely claim the Roman Catholic leader is letting viewers in on something he has been “keeping secret for a long time.”
The video inaccurately translates Francis as saying that we are “living in the end times,” that we are “living like Jesus Christ isn’t coming back,” and that in worshipping Francis, people will actually receive a message from the Antichrist known as the “Mark of the Beast.”
An internet search reveals the clip actually comes from a 2014 video filmed on a smartphone by Anthony Palmer, a pastor who knew Francis personally and died later that year. English subtitles on multiple 2014 versions of the video indicate that Francis is actually saying Christians should come together as brothers. The original videos do not include any mention of the Mark of the Beast or a secret agenda.
“I am here with my Brother, my Bishop Brother, Tony Palmer,” read English subtitles for Francis on the original video Palmer posted on YouTube in 2014. “We’ve been friends for years.”
Later in his remarks, Francis says, “We have a lot of cultural riches, and religious riches. And we have diverse traditions. But we have to encounter one another as Brothers.” He goes on to say, “I am speaking to you as a Brother,” adding, “I speak to you in a simple way. With joy and nostalgia (yearning). Let us allow our nostalgia (yearning) to grow. Because this will propel us to find each other, to embrace one another. And together to worship Jesus Christ as the only Lord of History.”
News reports on the video from 2014 confirm that the pope’s message was one of Christian unity.
