CLAIM: A tweet by Victory News Network shows that 4th place runner Rebecca Washington is set to replace Sha’Carri Richardson on the U.S. Olympic team. The Mormon athlete says she hopes to help inspire the nation’s children to say “no” to drugs.
THE FACTS: Victory News Network posts parody on social media. The 4th place runner in the Olympic trials for the 100-meter race is Jenna Prandini, and she will be Richardson’s replacement on the U.S. Olympic Track and Field team. On July 2, the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency announced Richardson had accepted a one-month suspension after testing positive for marijuana, The Associated Press reported. Her win in the Olympic trials for the 100-meter race was also disqualified, and her name was left off the Olympic roster released Tuesday by USA Track and Field. Following the news, a tweet from parody account Victory News Network showed split screen photos of Richardson and Prandini. “4th place runner Rebecca Washington is set to replace Sha’Carri Richardson on the U.S. Olympic team. The Mormon athlete says she hopes to help inspire the nation’s children to say “no” to drugs,” reads the tweet. The misleading post was picked up by social media users on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, who framed it as presenting accurate information. After the tweet gained traction on social media, Victory News Network clarified that none of what it posts is real. “This is a parody account,” Victory News Network posted on Twitter on Monday. “We write funny fake news. If you see someone taking one of our made-up stories way too seriously, please let them know it’s a joke.” The post falsely claims a photo of Prandini shows “Rebecca Washington.” But no one named Rebecca Washington is listed on the USA Track and Field website as having qualified for the women’s 100. Prandini also denied making any statements regarding Richardson’s suspension. In a Twitter post, Prandini mentioned she was “saddened to have to address the hateful and fake articles now circulating.” The post continued: "Any article claiming I have made statements regarding the current situation are completely false.”
— Associated Press writer Terrence Fraser in New York contributed this item.