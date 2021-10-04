CLAIM: Walmart recently announced it will require customers in its stores to be vaccinated for COVID-19 starting Nov. 1.
THE FACTS: TikTok videos and a fake press release image circulated online this week with the false claim that Walmart was planning a vaccine requirement for its in-store customers. “So Walmart came out and said the other day that by November 1, anybody who is not vaccinated will not be allowed to shop in a Walmart supermarket,” a man told the camera in one widely shared TikTok video. Social media users across platforms also shared a fake press release from “Walmart of Canada,” which featured the Walmart logo alongside the message “Proof of Vaccination Required.”
Walmart spokesperson Charles Crowson told the AP, “That claim is false.” Walmart Canada also confirmed the claims are false with a statement posted in multiple social media comments. “This information is not true,” the statement read. “Customers do not have to show proof of vaccination to shop at our stores. We continue to work with governments across the country and are following required restrictions.” A search of Walmart’s public social media accounts and news releases found the company has not announced any requirement for customers to get vaccinated.
— Ali Swenson