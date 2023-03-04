CLAIM: A legally-binding World Health Organization “pandemic treaty” will give the organization the authority to control U.S. policies during a pandemic, including those on vaccines, lockdowns, school closures and more.
THE FACTS: The voluntary treaty, which is in draft form and still far from ratification, does not overrule any nation’s ability to pass individual pandemic-related policies. As the WHO met Monday to discuss the first draft of the treaty, social media users misrepresented the scope of the document to suggest signing onto it would cede U.S. rights to the international body.
“Biden is about to give the China-controlled W.H.O. power to control the United States. This will cover lockdowns, supply chains, surveillance, and ‘false news’,” claimed one Instagram post referring to the treaty draft. But this interpretation of what the treaty would do is incorrect, multiple experts agree.
“These claims are utterly false,” said Lawrence Gostin, a Georgetown University law professor and director of the university’s WHO Collaborating Center on National and Global Health Law. He’s been involved in the treaty’s draft process.
“The United States retains sovereignty to set its own domestic public health policies,” he added. The “zero draft” is designed to protect the world from future pandemics, according to the WHO.
The text lays out a vision for building greater equity and effectiveness in pandemic prevention, preparedness and response across the globe through international cooperation. It encourages parties to develop a mechanism to ensure equitable allocation of pandemic-related products such as vaccines and tests while committing to quick and transparent reporting of clinical research and trial results, sharing of information on emerging health threats and recognition of WHO as the coordination authority on international health work.
However, it does not overrule any nation’s individual health or domestic policies, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services confirmed in a statement to the AP.
“It is false to claim that the World Health Organization has now, or will have by virtue of these activities, any authority to direct U.S. health policy or national health emergency response actions,” the agency wrote. “The WHO has no such enforcement mechanisms, and its non-binding recommendations to member states are just that: non-binding.”
In fact, a section of the draft labeled “Sovereignty” clearly says that states have “the sovereign right to determine and manage their approach to public health ... pursuant to their own policies and legislation.”
Nowhere in the 30-page document are the words lockdown, closures, contact tracing or online speech mentioned, nor are mentions of specific citizen surveillance systems. Further, while the treaty, if ratified, would be considered a legally-binding document, the WHO has no enforcement power, said Dr. David Freedman, professor emeritus of infectious diseases at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.
— Associated Press writer Sophia Tulp in New York contributed this report.