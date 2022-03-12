CLAIM: Wisconsin is on the verge of decertifying the results of the 2020 presidential election based on the findings of a former state Supreme Court justice’s interim report to state lawmakers.
THE FACTS: Wisconsin isn’t about to do any such thing, and even top Republicans say it can’t happen. Still, social media users have falsely suggested decertification is on the horizon after Michael Gableman, who was hired by the Wisconsin Assembly's top Republican to investigate the 2020 election, issued an interim report to state lawmakers that ignored some key facts. Gableman's report spun a misleading narrative of illegal activity, pushed claims of widespread election fraud without specific evidence and encouraged the state to take a “very hard look” at decertifying the election.
But nonpartisan attorneys who work for the Legislature told lawmakers in both November 2020 after Trump’s loss and again a year later that decertification is not legal. Republican legislative leaders have repeatedly cited those memos as reasons why they will not pursue any attempt to reverse awarding the state’s 10 electoral votes to Biden, even as Republican Rep. Timothy Ramthun, a candidate for governor, has attempted to get his colleagues to decertify the vote.
In response to Gableman’s report, Republican Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke reiterated his previous stance that the move would be unconstitutional and illegal under Wisconsin law. Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, who hired Gableman, on Tuesday told the AP he did not want to “keep litigating 2020” or focus efforts on “something that cannot occur.”
And even Gableman, in his own report, said the move would not remove Biden from office. President Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump in Wisconsin by almost 21,000 votes, and recounts, a state audit and court challenges have upheld the results. The Wisconsin Elections Commission on March 4 issued a seven-page rebuttal to Gableman’s report, calling his major findings inaccurate and insisting the state’s election was conducted fairly and accurately. Gableman didn’t respond to a request for comment.
— Ali Swenson contributed this report with additional reporting from Associated Press writer Scott Bauer in Madison, Wisconsin.