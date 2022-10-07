World Cup 'rules' graphic created by citizens group, not Qatari officials

CLAIM: Qatar's government created an infographic with instructions on how to behave during the 2022 World Cup, including rules that ban alcohol, homosexuality and dating.
THE FACTS: The infographic being shared online ahead of the 2022 World Cup, which opens in Qatar next month, was not created or released by the government there, according to the state agency in charge of organizing the event. It was created by a Qatari citizens group and published on social media as part of a campaign called "Reflect Your Respect."
The graphic, shared on social media with claims that it listed official rules on how to behave in the Muslim-majority country during the event, states: "Qatar welcomes you! Reflect your respect to the religion and culture of Qatari people by avoiding these behaviors."
The poster cites eight specific examples, including "drinking alcohol, homosexuality, immodesty, profanity," and not respecting places of worship. Playing loud music, dating and taking people's pictures without permission are also noted.
Images representing each of those areas are featured on the infographic and are covered by a circle with a slash through it. "Qatar's rules for people who will attend the World Cup 2022 in the country," a tweet with the infographic claimed. But the infographic does not reflect official policies from Qatar related to conduct during the World Cup, according to the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy, the state entity organizing the tournament.
"The 'Qatar Welcomes You' graphic circulating on social media is not from an official source and contains factually incorrect information," a committee spokesperson wrote in a statement to the AP. "We strongly urge fans and visitors to rely solely on official sources from tournament organisers for travel advice for this year's FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022."
Qatar is easing its stance on alcohol for the tournament. World Cup organizers have finalized a policy that would allow alcoholic beer to be served to fans inside stadiums and fan zones, the AP has reported. Qatari law calls for a prison sentence of one to three years for adults convicted of consensual gay or lesbian sex.
Despite same-sex relationships being criminalized, the AP reported that Qatari officials insist that LGBTQ couples would be welcomed and accepted in Qatar for the World Cup, complying with FIFA rules promoting tolerance and inclusion.
Still a senior leader overseeing security for the tournament told the AP earlier this year that rainbow flags may be taken away from fans to protect them from being attacked for promoting gay rights. Planners involved with Reflect Your Respect did not immediately respond to a request for comment.