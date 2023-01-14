President Joe Biden gets into a presidential limousine with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, left, as he arrives at the Felipe Angeles international airport in Zumpango, Mexico, Jan. 8. On Friday, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly claiming when the Mexican President rode in the U.S. presidential limousine sometimes referred to as “the beast,” it marked the first time a foreign leader traveled in the vehicle with a U.S. president.