NEW YORK — Conductor James Levine, who ruled over the Metropolitan Opera for more than four decades before being eased aside when his health declined and then was fired for sexual improprieties, has died. He was 77.
Levine, who also served as director of the Boston Symphony Orchestra and performed numerous shows at Tanglewood, died March 9 in Palm Springs, Calif., of natural causes, according to a statement released Wednesdya by Dr. Len Horovitz, his physician of 17 years.
Levine's tenure with the BSO began with his first appearance at Boston's Symphony Hall in April 1972.
His Tanglewood debut was on July 30, 1972, in a program of Mozart and Mahler.
Following the announcement of longtime Music Director Seiji Ozawa's resignation in 2001 after 29 years at the helm, effective in 2002, the BSO designated Levine as its first American-born music director, with a five-year contract effective in the 2004-05 season. During the three-year interim, the management relied on an extensive list of guest conductors.
Levine's first appearance on the Tanglewood podium as music director was on July 8, 2005, leading the orchestra and the Tanglewood Festival Chorus in Mahler's monumental Symphony No. 8.
But, given the demands of his role as artistic director of the Metropolitan Opera, Levine struggled with time management, in one instance arriving for a Saturday night BSO concert wih moments to spare after leading an opera earlier that day at the Met in Manhattan.
Critics assessed his work with enthusiasm. In an assessment of his first Tanglewood season in 2005, The Eagle's Andrew L. Pincus wrote that Levine "left no doubt that a new man was in charge. The changes were not radical; a visitor from 1995 would have recognized the place and programs. But there were new wrinkles in programming, the quality of the music-making went up and the whole tone of the festival was more positive."
Pincus noted that Levine, "seemingly indefatigable despite recurring rumors about his health, brought a jolt of energy both onstage and behind the scenes. Bushy-haired, red-faced and overweight, he is about as unglamorous as a conductor can get. The contrast with the lithe, charismatic Seiji Ozawa was almost shocking."
But the summer festival audience resisted Levine's fascination with thorny works by living American composers such as Elliott Carter. An all-American concert attracted only 700 listeners to the 5,000-seat Shed.
Before long, his appearances at Tanglewood were sporadic, as he suffered a series of debilitating illnesses, injuries and surgeries. Levine was highly regarded as a brilliant maestro and a skilled teacher of young musicians studying at the Tanglewood Music Center. The orchestra set up a special $40 million "Artistic Initiative Fund" to support his projects.
And his devotion to the challenging contemporary repertoire and insistence on lengthy rehearsals beyond the normal two and a half hours caused friction with some players and even physical stress. He also chafed at some responsibilities of the music director's position, such as attending auditions to fill opening in the orchestra.
Levine's mounting health crises forced many cancellations of rehearsals and performances, particularly at Tanglewood. As a result when his initial contract expired in 2010, he did not sign an extension, continuing his role as music director on an interim basis. In March 2011, the BSO announced his departure as of the close of the Tanglewood season five months later.
He never reappeared on the BSO podium either in Boston or in Tanglewood and after sexual misconduct allegations erupted in 2017, the orchestra issued an official statement declaring that Levine would "never be employed or contracted by the BSO at any time in the future."
Levine made his Met debut in 1971 and became one of the signature artists in the company’s century-plus history, conducting 2,552 performances and ruling over its repertoire, orchestra and singers as music or artistic director from 1976 until forced out by general manager Peter Gelb in 2016 due to Parkinson’s disease.
He became music director emeritus and remained head of its young artists program but was suspended on Dec. 3, 2017, after accounts in the New York Post and The New York Times of sexual misconduct dating to the 1960s.
He was fired the following March 12 and never conducted again. He had been scheduled to make a comeback performance this Jan. 11 in Florence, Italy, but the concert was canceled due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.