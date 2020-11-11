One year ago: A day after stepping down amid election fraud allegations, former Bolivian President Evo Morales said he was headed for Mexico; his supporters and foes clashed on the streets of the Bolivian capital following his resignation. (Morales would settle in Argentina; he said after his party’s victory in October elections that he planned to return to Bolivia.) SpaceX launched 60 mini satellites from a Falcon rocket; they joined 60 others that had been launched in May. Australia’s most populous state, New South Wales, declared a state of emergency because of unprecedented wildfire danger.