Then-acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, left, listens to President Donald Trump, right, speak at a luncheon with members of the United Nations Security Council in the Cabinet Room at the White House in Washington in December 2019. Republicans are coming to grips with the fallout of Trump's false attacks on the election, which fueled the anger of supporters who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday. Mulvaney says he never thought people would take the president's words so literally.