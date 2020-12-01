BOSTON — The number of open small businesses in Massachusetts has dropped by 37 percent this year amid the coronavirus pandemic, while small business revenue is down 44 percent since the start of the year, according to Harvard researchers.
"Massachusetts is seeing the same sort of national pattern with the economic crisis hitting smaller businesses particularly hard," Sebi Devlin-Foltz, of Harvard-based Opportunity Insights, told the Boston Herald on Monday.
People are staying home and spending money on online retailers, Devlin-Foltz said.
The state's hospitality sector, including restaurants, has been particularly hard hit, according to the nonpartisan, nonprofit Opportunity Insights.
The number of open small businesses in leisure/hospitality has dropped 55 percent, while revenue has plummeted 64 percent.
Reduced capacities and limited hours are in large part to blame, said National Federation of Independent Business Massachusetts State Director Christopher Carlozzi.
SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT OUTBREAK
Nearly 100 inmates and staff at the Hampden County Sheriff's Department have tested positive for COVID-19, authorities said Tuesday.
The positive cases at the Hampden County jail and the department's other facilities include 79 inmates and 20 staff members, according to a statement from the sheriff's office.
Positive staff members are quarantining at home and all positive cases in custody are showing mild or no symptoms, according to the statement. No one has been hospitalized.
The department is screening all workers before each shift for coronavirus symptoms and isolating all new inmates for 14 days, department spokesperson Robert Rizzuto said.