Pan-Mass Challenge bike rider Celia Donatio, right, cycles with her teammates through Needham in July. "Team Kermit" raised close to $554,000 for Dana Farber Cancer Research. PMC founder Billy Starr knew he wouldn't be able to get 10,000 people together this summer for the annual cross-state bike ride that has raised more than $700 million for cancer research. But he also knew he couldn't take the year off. While other events in the $1.4 billion participatory fundraising field shut down during the coronavirus outbreak, the PMC delivered $50 million for the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.