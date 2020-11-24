While wearing protective masks due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Jim Howard, a drama teacher at Westwood High School, center, poses with his student actors outside the school's auditorium after working on their virtual performance of Shakespeare's "Romeo and Juliet" on Monday in Westwood. The production, which would usually be presented onstage, shifted to a virtual audience due to the pandemic. From left are Ryan Kaplan, who portrays the friar, Lucy Vitali, who portrays Juliet, Howard, Cassidy Hall, who portrays the nurse, and Alex Mansour, who portrays Romeo.