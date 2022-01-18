Those interested in umpiring high school baseball this spring can attend the first class of the Berkshire County Baseball Umpires course on Thursday, Feb. 3.
The first class begins at 7:30 p.m. at the Italian American Club on Newell Street in Pittsfield. The course’s final exam fee is $45.
Prospective candidates can contact Don Singleton at 413-884-4353 or rainer@bcn.net.
Fly Fishing Show Postponed
The operators of the Marlborough Fly Fishing Show mentioned in last weekend’s Berkshire Woods and Waters column has been moved from this coming weekend due to COVID-19 concerns.
The event in Marlborough will now be held on April 22-24. More details will follow in Gene Chague’s column this weekend.