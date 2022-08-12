The first Dan Duke Golf Tournament is scheduled for Aug. 20.
The former Cranwell Golf Club, now Wyndhurst Manor in Lenox, will host a shotgun start at 9 a.m. to help celebrate the life of Dan Duke, who passed away earlier this year from complications with COVID-19.
Duke suffered a head injury while attending college 21 years ago when he was 22. After months at Spaulding Rehab in Boston, he moved to a nursing home in the Berkshires where he lived near his parents in Lenox for two decades. Though Duke never regained consciousness, the family spent every day together until his passing in May.
The Duke family has lived in Lenox for 46 years. Dan graduated from Monument Mountain Regional High School, where he was an avid outdoorsman, sports lover and environmental enthusiast. Therefore, the funds raised from the tournament will be tacked onto the existing Dan Duke Memorial Scholarship Fund that supports students graduation from Monument Mountain.
After the tournament, a celebration of life will be held at Bousquet Ski Resort from 2 to 6 p.m. with buffet and beverages.
Registration is $110 per person. Interested parties should email dandukegolf@gmail.com. Make checks payable to The Dan Duke Memorial Scholarship Fund or Venmo @DanDuke-Golf. Mail checks to Frank Duke, 228 New Lenox Road, Lenox, MA 01240.
UNICO Hole in One
There was a hole in one at Berkshire Hills Country Club on Wednesday. UNICO of Pittsfield held its 32 annual Golf Classic tournament, where Gordon Kuhar aced the 13th hole. Kuhar’s golf career now boasts two aces, the first coming 44 years ago when he was 18. Kuhar was in a foursome with Smitty Pignatelli, Anthony Rinaldi, Gordon and Gene Dellea.
There were 33 teams in the UNICO fundraising event.
Speed golf fundraiser for PGA Junior League
Golf Wurx and Waubeeka Golf Links are sponsoring a team relay speed golf event on Monday at Waubeeka Golf Links in Williamstown. The event will benefit the PGA Kids Play Golf & Junior League of Northeastern New York and Berkshire County.
Teams of eight golfers riding a s6 Single-Rider Golf Cart will average 18 holes every 35 minutes.
In addition, the course will be open for play with a $59 cart special that includes complimentary refreshments along the course.
An after-party will follow at 6 p.m. with live music by Mary Ann Palermo and First Take Band.
To learn more about the relay and to book tee times, visit waubeeka.com. To donate to Kids Play Golf, visit golfwurx.com/speedshot.