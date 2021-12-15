BUFFALO, N.Y. — So long as he can walk, Josh Allen has no intention of letting a sprained left foot prevent him from playing against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, and with the Bills’ late-season playoff push needing a jolt.
“Obviously, I want whatever’s the best opportunity to win the football game,” Allen said Wednesday. “But if I can go, I’m going to go.”
Though it’s too early to determine whether he’ll be cleared by the Bills medical staff, the fourth-year starter left no doubt of his desire to play after practicing on a limited basis in a noncontact walkthrough session three days after getting hurt in a 33-27 overtime loss at Tampa Bay.
“Yeah, it’s quite a bit better,” Allen said of his injury. “We’ve got a few more days to be able to rehab. Obviously, I’d love to play. I guess we’ll have to re-evaluate some things in a couple of days. But as of right now, it feels pretty good.”
A bigger test comes Thursday, when the Bills are scheduled to hold a full practice.
“We’ll just have to take it one day at a time,” coach Sean McDermott said regarding Allen’s chances of playing.
“He’s working through it. He’s a tough guy. And the soreness is still there, that’s to be expected,” he added. “But I love his attitude. And I think that’s key to when you’re trying to come off of any injury, is the attitude and the mindset.”
Allen’s injury comes at a critical juncture for the Bills in their bid of making a third consecutive playoff appearance, which would match the team’s longest run since a six-year stretch spanning the 1988-93 seasons. At 7-6, Buffalo has lost three of four, but maintains hold of the AFC’s seventh and final postseason berth.
Giants QB Jones not cleared for Dallas; Glennon to start
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is likely to miss his third straight game because of a neck injury.
Coach Joe Judge said Wednesday the third-year quarterback still has not been cleared for contact and Mike Glennon will start Sunday against the NFC East-leading Dallas Cowboys (9-4).
Jones was hurt Nov. 28 in a game against the Philadelphia Eagles. He was seen by a specialist on the West Coast this past week as the Giants (4-9) prepared to play a game in Los Angeles against the Chargers. The No. 6 pick overall in 2019 got a second opinion about his injury in New York on Monday.
Browns’ COVID cases grow, Mayfield, Stefanski test positive
CLEVELAND — When Kevin Stefanski received word he’d tested positive again for COVID-19, Cleveland’s cool coach barely blinked.
Nothing new for him or the Browns.
On Wednesday, the team’s virus outbreak widened and worsened with Stefanski, quarterback Baker Mayfield and three others starters testing positive, jeopardizing their chances of participating in Saturday’s critical game against the Las Vegas Raiders.
In all, Cleveland has 18 players — 11 of them starters or regulars — and two coaches on the COVID-19 list.
It’s the second straight year the Browns are dealing with a major spike in COVID-19 cases while in the midst of pursuing a playoff spot. Last season, Stefanski had to sit out Cleveland’s wild-card win at Pittsburgh after a positive test.
“We’ve been here before,” Stefanski said on Zoom. “Everybody has to step up depending on who’s available.”
An NFL spokesman told the AP there has been no discussion of moving Saturday’s game.
LA Rams add 3 players to reserve/COVID-19 list; now 16 total
LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Rams had 16 players on their reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday after adding three more to the group.
Linebacker Justin Hollins and tight ends Johnny Mundt and Jared Pinkney were added one day after the Rams put nine players on the list following their 30-23 victory at Arizona on Monday night.
The Rams (9-4) are holding all of their activities virtually Wednesday under intensive protocols in preparation for their visit from the Seattle Seahawks (5-8) on Sunday. Their training facility in Thousand Oaks is closed.
Defensive back Jalen Ramsey, receiver Odell Beckham Jr., safety Jordan Fuller, running back Darrell Henderson and right tackle Rob Havenstein are the biggest contributors currently on the reserve list.
All 16 players on the list are vaccinated, according to the Rams. That means they have the chance to return for Sunday’s game with the proper sequence of negative tests.
Panthers’ Darnold designated to return from IR, practices
The Carolina Panthers’ quarterback situation took another turn on Wednesday as Sam Darnold was back at practice earlier than expected after being designated to return from injured reserve.
Darnold went on injured reserve Nov. 10 with a shoulder injury.
The Panthers have 21 days to decide whether to activate Darnold to the 53-man roster. Panthers second-year coach Matt Rhule said he’s unsure if Darnold would be able to return at all this season.
“He can’t really practice yet,” Rhule said. “He’s throwing but he’s not cleared to play. I’m not sure when that will be. We will have to make sure he’s good enough to throw and move around but he can’t take contact yet. So that will come down to a CT scan in the coming weeks.”
Rhule said he plans to continue to play Cam Newton and P.J. Walker at quarterback against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. Both Newton and Walker saw action Sunday when the Panthers lost to the Atlanta Falcons, their eighth defeat in the past 10 games.