GREAT BARRINGTON -- The Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center has added two virtual concerts by singer-songwriter A.J. Croce 8:30 p.m., March 18 and 25, to its schedule.
The concerts are set for 8:30 p.m. March 18 and 25.
Croce has been compared to John Lennon, Elvin Costello, Bob Dylan, and Van Morrison. His albums have landed on radio charts for blues, jazz, and Americana, among other categories.
“Virtual performances by national headliners are allowing us to bring distinctive sounds like A.J. Croce’s to the Berkshires," Mahaiwe executive director Janis Martinson said.
"Croce has played with greats ranging from Carlos Santana and Aretha Franklin to Lyle Lovett, Bela Fleck, Ray Charles, and BB King. Now he can be playing in your living room, with these concerts that are both new and nostalgic.” says
The March 18 performance marks the release of Croce’s new studio album, "By Request" (Compass Records). The album was born of memories — of favorite artists and shows, but mostly, of late-night gatherings with groups of friends, many of them fellow musicians, with Croce at the piano taking requests. Croce will be joined by the full studio band from the album.
On March 25, Croce brings his touring band to the stage for a 30-year retrospective from his 10 studio albums of roots music ranging from blues and jazz to rock and roll and soul, including covers from the new album. This performance will include a variety of originals from albums like "That’s Me in the Bar," "Twelve Tales," and "Just Like Medicine."
Complete information and purchase arrangements are available online at mahaiwe.org.