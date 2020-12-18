STOCKBRIDGE — The very real world of Norman Rockwell gives way to worlds of fantasy this summer with "Enchanted: A History of Fantasy Illustration."
Opening June 12, 2021 and running through Oct. 31, this special exhibition — which will then travel nationally to a limited number of museums — includes more than 100 pieces of original art created by more than 50 artists whose work spans more than five centuries and have never before been shown together.
Assembled over a period of years by Norman Rockwell Museum curator Jesse Kowalski, "Enchanted: A History of Fantasy Illustration" explores fantasy archetypes from ancient Mesopotamia to present day in what museum officials describe as a serious examination of the history and influence of fantasy art.
The exhibition will outline eternal concepts within three sections — mythology, fairy tales, and the narratives of good versus evil, heroes, and villains, as told through paintings, etchings, drawings, and digital art created by imaginative artists from long ago to today.
The section Mythology explores the worlds of dragons, mermaids, and satyrs, and stories of the huntress Diana, the warrior Mulan, and Perseus rescuing Andromeda with the head of Medusa.
In Fairy Tales, the worlds of fire-breathing dragons, elves, fairies, and mermaids, mix with images from Red Riding Hood, Rapunzel, and Alice in Wonderland.
The Heroes and Villains section follows the exploits of Arthurian legends, Prince Valiant, Conan the Barbarian, and The Lord of the Rings; and haunting images of sorcerers and witches, and battles between angels and demons which depict the struggle between Good and Evil.
Artists showcased in the exhibition include:
German and Italian Renaissance artists and Pre-Raphaelite artists: Herbert James Draper and Elihu Vedder.
International artists of the 19th century: William-Adolphe Bougeureau, Palmer Cox, Richard Doyle, Gustave Doré, Zacharie Charles Landelle, Jules Joseph Lefebvre, and Arthur Rackham.
Artists from the Golden Age of Illustration: Joseph Clement Coll, Dean Cornwell, Rockwell Kent, J.C. Leyendecker, Rose O’Neill, Violet Oakley, Maxfield Parrish, Coles Phillips, Howard Pyle, Norman Rockwell, J. Allen St. John, and N.C. Wyeth.
Pioneers of Fantasy illustration: Hannes Bok, Virgil Finlay, Hal Foster, Frank Frazetta, and Roy Krenkel.
The newest generation of illustrators: Scott Brundage, Wesley Burt, Bastien Lecouffe-Deharme, Anna Dittmann, Justin Gerard, Piotr Jabłoński, Tyler Jacobson, Victo Ngai, Ben Oliver, Karla Ortiz, Anthony Palumbo, David Palumbo, Alessandra Pisano, Annie Stegg Gerard, Justin Sweet, Eric Velhagen, and many more.
Some of the artists created original work specifically for this exhibition. In addition, numerous pieces in the exhibit on loan from museums around the nation and private collections rarely on view to the public.
A 256-page companion catalogue published by Abbeville Press, featuring essays by regarded illustrators and historians, is available online and in the museum store.
In addition, the museum is planning an outdoor exhibition to continue the world of fantasy, in 3D sculptural installations, across the 36-acre campus. A "call to artists" will be issued early in 2021. For more information, visit NRM.org/enchanted
The Norman Rockwell Museum is open year-round, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday through Monday; closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Currently, advanced timed tickets are required. For tickets and information about current exhibitions, visit nrm.org