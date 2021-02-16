WILLIAMSTOWN -- Stage and screen actress Bellina Logan will be featured in a free virtual performance of "Confessions of a Mulatto Love Child" Thursday afternoon at 4:30.
The presentation is offered by the Williams College Theatre Department in association with Claiming Williams as the opening program of the '62 Center for Theatre and Dance's winter/spring semester Green Room series.
A link is available at theatre.williams.edu/the-green-room/ Complete information is available online at 62center.williams.edu
A graduate of The Juilliard School Drama Division, the 25-year stage and screen veteran debuted "Confessions of a Mulatto Love Child" in the 2017 Hollywood Fringe Theater Festival and has performed it on and off for the last three years in various theater festivals.
Her first one-woman show, “Conversations with a Mulatto Love Child” (the prequel to “Confessions…"), has been performed in Los Angeles and New York, among other cities in the U.S.
She has appeared at The Public Theatre, Playwright’s Horizons and the New York Philharmonic in New York City. Logan debuted Tony Kushner’s “The Illusion” at Hartford Stage. She toured the USSR with The Acting Company’s “Five by Tennessee.”
In Los Angeles -- where she lives with her husband Ben and daughter Lola -- she was most recently seen in “The Search For Signs of Intelligent Life in The Universe: Revisited” at the Los Angeles LGBT Center and “Les Liaisons Dangereuses” at Antaeus Theater Company.
She’s had recurring television roles in “Sons of Anarchy,” “Enlightened,” “ER,” “Midnight Texas,” “American Vandal,” and was a returning original cast member of David Lynch’s “Twin Peaks.” She also has had recent guest appearances on “N.C.I.S. LA”, “ The Magicians,” “Better Things,” “Big Little Lies” and "NCIS."
The Green Room series has been established by Omar Sangare, chair and professor of theater at Williams.