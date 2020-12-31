ADAMS — The coronavirus pandemic brought about many bad things in 2020, but it also brought about a few good ones, too — such as the opening of The Village Fryer, “clucking good chicken and more,” on Commercial Street.
North Adams native Peter Belmonte was eight days into a new job as an executive chef at a country club in Saugerties, N.Y., when several states, including New York and Massachusetts, went into lock down in March.
“After 30 days into the lockdown, the owners decided to sell the property,” he said in a recent phone interview. “I returned to Adams and lived with family members. I went on job interviews, but was being low-balled on the pay. I was watching my career fall apart.”
After serving in the U.S. Marine Corps, Belmonte went to New York Restaurant School, where he was classically trained in the French Mediterranean style of cooking — dishes from the French Rivera with Spanish and Italian influences.
“I worked at Mezze from 1999 to 2001, and have been associated with The Orchards, as the executive chef, and at The Reluctant Panther in Manchester, Vt.,” he said. Belmonte went on to become a private chef and relocated to West Palm Beach, Fla. He eventually returned to the public culinary field, remaining in West Palm Beach for several years before moving to Saugerties, and then back to the Berkshires.
Shortly after returning to the Berkshires, the space adjacent to The Viking Pub became available and Belmonte partnered with building and pub owner Scott Lee and The Village Fryer was born.
“We can’t have one without the other,” Belmonte said. Under current state-mandated COVID-19 restrictions, bars must serve food for alcoholic beverages to be consumed on site.
“We pass food through an opening in the wall [between the two businesses],” he said.
The Village Fryer currently offers mostly chicken and burgers, and assorted side dishes. Belmonte said the most popular menu items have been the fried chicken, and chicken fingers and fries.
“They’re made to order, and are fresh, not frozen, and marinated,” he said, adding “Fresh is best!”
But, why chicken?
“We had cool sandwiches on the original menu,” Belmonte said. “We put chicken on the menu and it exploded. I never expected it to be so popular!”
The first night The Village Fryer was open, Belmonte said he cooked and served 300 pounds of chicken. He pointed out that instead of driving to Kentucky Fried Chicken in Bennington, Vt., or driving to Springfield, people could now get fried chicken locally.
“We can command the area, there is definitely a niche for it,” he said. “We’ve had people from Dalton and Albany.”
He credits The Village Fryer’s success to using fresh, not frozen chicken products, marinating the chicken in a wet marinade of spices, using a “dry dust” of seasoned corn flour and all-purpose flour, in addition to cooking it at just over 300 F. “I cook it longer and at a lower temperature to maintain the juiciness,” he said.
Before opening and creating his menu, Belmonte said he went to McDonald’s and placed an order.
“I’m offering 100 percent ground chuck burgers, made to order, with the Smash burger only costing $4.50. At McDonald’s, I spent $11 and got a cold burger with wilted lettuce.
“I put my ass on the line during the pandemic,” Belmonte said. “I have standards and I’m not willing to break my standards. I’m trying to maintain during this crazy time. I want to make a living doing something that puts me in touch with the community and makes me happy.”