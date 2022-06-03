<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
DEAR ABBY

Abusive boyfriend's stupors may be caused by rare disorder

DEAR ABBY: I am writing about the letter you published on April 3 from "Incredulous in Oklahoma." She said her boyfriend falls into a deep sleep lasting three days every two or three weeks, during which time he turns abusive. Abby, his symptoms might be caused by a rare neurological disorder called Kleine-Levin Syndrome. Your readers can learn more about it by visiting the ninds.nih.gov website and selecting the Health Information tab to search for this disorder.

— MARIAM IN FLORIDA

DEAR MARIAM: Thank you for the input. Several other readers also mentioned this disorder might be a possible explanation for the boyfriend's behavior. When I read her letter, I wasn't sure whether he might be "on" something, having an allergic reaction to a medication or unwell. This is why I suggested he might need to be examined physically and neurologically by a medical professional.

Contact Dear Abby at DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all