Abusive boyfriend's stupors may be caused by rare disorder

DEAR ABBY: I am writing about the letter you published on April 3 from "Incredulous in Oklahoma." She said her boyfriend falls into a deep sleep lasting three days every two or three weeks, during which time he turns abusive. Abby, his symptoms might be caused by a rare neurological disorder called Kleine-Levin Syndrome. Your readers can learn more about it by visiting the ninds.nih.gov website and selecting the Health Information tab to search for this disorder.
— MARIAM IN FLORIDA
DEAR MARIAM: Thank you for the input. Several other readers also mentioned this disorder might be a possible explanation for the boyfriend's behavior. When I read her letter, I wasn't sure whether he might be "on" something, having an allergic reaction to a medication or unwell. This is why I suggested he might need to be examined physically and neurologically by a medical professional.