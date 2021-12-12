Abusive son withholds contact with grandchildren

DEAR ABBY: My son's wife (I'll call her "Carla") calls me when they are fighting. The last time, my son went to jail for domestic violence. The cop didn't even talk to me.
Now my son won't talk to me, and I'm no longer allowed to talk to my grandchildren. He says as far as he's concerned, my husband and I are dead. We did nothing but help Carla. It was my son's third domestic violence offense. I always had a great relationship with my grandchildren, but I haven't seen them in more than five months. I miss them very much. Should I stand up to my son, tell him to grow up and let me see my grandchildren, or honor his request and stay out of his life?
— PUNISHED IN MINNESOTA
DEAR PUNISHED: You can't force your son to do anything. Accusing him of being childish will only cause more animosity. Talk to Carla and point out that your son needs psychological help. Carla should take the children and go to a shelter, because without professional help and a desire to change, your son's attacks will escalate and he could seriously injure or kill her one of these days. Carla should contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline for guidance. The toll-free number is 800-799-7233.